Tori Spelling Deletes Swimsuit Photo Fans Accused Her of Photoshopping

Tori Spelling has deleted a controversial Instagram photo promoting body positivity after fans accused her of Photoshopping the image.

Tori Spelling’s attempt to spread a message of body positivity and acceptance backfired when the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 45, was accused by fans of editing her appearance in the post that detailed her struggles with body image following the birth of 1-year-old son Beau Dean McDermott.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing!” Spelling, who shares sons Liam, 11, Finn, 5, and Beau, 15 months, and daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 6, with husband Dean McDermott, captioned the image, which showed her in a red and navy one-piece bathing suit.

“Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally! Part of this transformation in progress is my husband [Dean McDermott] makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this…” she concluded, using hashtags for “Happy Father’s Day” and “body love.”

The message of body positivity and self-love fell on deaf ears, though, when her fans pointed out that the image appeared edited, making Spelling’s sentiments seem a bit hypocritical.

“Why is this Photoshopped??” one fan questioned in the comments section. “If you’re proud and comfortable you don’t need Photoshop hun, we as women need to empower each other not tear us down, much love and God Bless.”

“This is the worst edited photo ever… don’t talk about body image and being positive when you clearly edited the photo,” another fan commented.

“Sorry Tori. I think you are great but the Photoshop is not… it so easy to see that it’s not the real you… please if you say you are not ashamed of [your] body post a true pic,” another person wrote.

The backlash of the post, which quickly filled the comments section, was enough to prompt the 45-year-old to delete the image from her account.

Spelling, who has faced criticism in the past over Instagram posts, including a recent post in which fans accused her of shading stepson Jack McDermott, was caught sans any Photoshopping while hanging out by the pool with husband Dean McDermott and their five children.

The family of seven was snapped while vacationing in Palm Springs, California, with Spelling wearing a black bikini top and burgundy bottoms, offering a much more real image of her post-baby body.