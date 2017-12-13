Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Keep up Appearances Despite Troubles

Despite rumored financial trouble, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott aren’t letting anything come in the way of their love and happiness.

That time I met Tori Spelling IRL and she complimented me on my eye shadow and rented top. She’s so unexpectedly normal. Dean too!

.#starstruck c/o #BonjeanChristmasParty pic.twitter.com/CH5AnbzBeQ — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) December 10, 2017

On Dec. 10, the couple stepped out on the town for an annual Christmas soirée in Washington, D.C., CafeMom reports. The duo didn’t look fazed by their financial circumstances as they posed with a fan in front of a Christmas tree. Spelling even reportedly posted several images to her Snapchat story gushing over how in love she is with McDermott.

Both Spelling and McDermott are currently being sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars and have both faced jailtime.

In November, it was reported that Spelling was sued by City National Bank for not paying back $171,149.09 that she withdrew. The couple had also been sued by the same bank for not paying back the full amount of a $400,000 loan they took out in 2010. The bank claimed that the couple owed “an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38.”

Spelling is also facing two lawsuits from American Express for owing over $125,000. The couple was also targeted by the IRS for not paying taxes.

McDermott has faced financial battles of his own. His ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace accused him of not paying child support for their 19-year-old son. She claimed that he owed her $100,000. McDermott failed to make a court appearance, leading to accusations that he was “dodging” being served papers and causing him to potentially face jailtime.

Despite their financial difficulties, Spelling and McDermott continue to throw lavish parties for their five children.