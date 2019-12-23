Tori Spelling Blasts Troll Suggesting Her Children Were Only ‘Produced’ for Advertising

It’s the holiday season, and Tori Spelling isn’t going to let some social media troll take her down. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star quickly fired back on Instagram after a user made a pretty daunting accusation. To set the scene, Spelling shared a photo of her and her family in front of their Christmas tree. In it were her five children and husband.

“Having a “snow” ball putting the finishing touches on our amazing @KingofChristmas tree in our chic and cozy holiday family pjs by @santadabel xoxo,” she wrote.

Underneath, was a comment that struck Spelling instantly.

“I wonder if your kids get tired of being directed and produced for these paid promotions,” the response read.

To that, Spelling clapped back by saying, “the answer is no [because] we weren’t paid for anything in this picture. This is our tree and these are their jammies. Is that okay with you?”

Along with that response were a few others who pointed out a similar message.

“It is sad how you use your children to promote yourself and make money. Do what you gotta do but let the kids make their decisions when they are old enough to,” the comment read.

Spelling actually responded to that “complaint” as well. “Didn’t make any [money] from this picture and not promoting anything aside from sharing our actual lives. This is us. Please make informed judgements,” she wrote.

While the negative remarks caught the most attention, there were plenty of followers who enjoyed the look at her family’s holiday traditions.

“[Oh my God] your family’s Christmas pjs! I looked far and wide this year but could NOT find anything for adult and kid that I liked. Where did you get these???” one user wrote.

“Such an adorable holiday photo! I [love] the festive pjs and the snowballs!” added another.

Spelling found herself back in the spotlight this year with the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210. With the help of Fox, Spelling and her former castmates appeared in BH90210. The special found success, but learned that it wouldn’t be picked back up.

That being said, Jennie Garth has hinted that the series may not be dead after all. Spelling has also made comments about what the new season would feature.

“Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material,” she wrote on Twitter. “You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned…”