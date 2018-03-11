Tori Spelling Teases Reunion With ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Star Jennie Garth Amid Police Troubles

Tori Spelling just teased a reunion with one of her Beverly Hill, 90210 co-stars, Jennie Garth.

The reality TV personality shared the below selfie of herself outside of CBS Studios just days after several police visits to her home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption of the photo, Spelling revealed that she was there for some sort of creative endeavor with Garth.

“Back [to] work,” Spelling captioned the photo. “Great creative day yesterday with my partner-in-crime, Jennie Garth.”

She also added hashtags for “90210 vibes,” “Donna and Kelly forever” and “besties.”

“Donna and Kelly” of course refers to the actresses’ characters on the beloved teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

It is unclear exactly what project the two are working on together. It could possibly be pilot for the upcoming CBS broadcast season. The only hint Spelling gave was a shot of Building T on CBS’ backlot.

The photos come as Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are in the midst of a ton of tabloid drama.

Police were called to their family home on March 1 after an incident stemming from Spelling’s alleged mental illness. Sources have said that a fight between her and McDermott triggered that 911 call.

Furthermore, police had already been called to the home the previous night. On Feb. 28, Spelling had called the cops when she thought someone was breaking into the home. In turns out, it was actually just McDermott. They have also been met with a police presence several other times in the past few days.

“She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

As for what exactly triggered Spelling’s issues, sources have claimed financial pressures and the challenge of raising five children is taking a toll of Spelling’s mental health and marriage.

“They are heavily in debt,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family. … [He] will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

Spelling and McDermott have not commented on the incidents with police.

The couple have been trying to keep up appearances on social media by posting about their son Beau, as well as other going-ons.

“Happy 1st Birthday!” Spelling wrote on Instagram “Daddy … and I [love] you SO much!”

McDermott added, “Time flies! This little dude is 1 today! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott! We love you!”