TLC Star Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo With Her Newborn Son

A mother’s love is so strong! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff absolutely loves motherhood and her newborn son, Jackson. She shared an adorable new photo of him on Instagram Monday.

“My heart is so unbearably full. I’ve only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen in love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK #zandtpartyofthree,” she wrote alongside the photo of her holding her son.

The reality star and husband Zach Roloff welcomed their first child together on Friday, May 12. The happy couple announced their son’s birth with an Instagram photo on Sunday, May 14.

“Mom and Dad are so in love with you already,” Tori captioned the family photo, revealing Jackson weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.

