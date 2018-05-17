Tony-Winning Actress Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Unborn After Crash That Killed 2 Children

Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles has lost her unborn child just two months after losing her daughter in a car crash.

Ruthie Ann Miles, who won a Tony in 2015 for her role in the Broadway revival of The King and I, and her husband, Jonathan Blumentstein, lost their unborn baby girl on Friday, May 11. Miles, who was set to give birth this month, was 39 weeks pregnant.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Rabinowitz, said in a statement, according to Us Weekly. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom. As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children.”

“Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy by respected during their most trying time. Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace,” the statement concluded.

News of the loss comes just two months after a March car accident in Brooklyn took the life of Miles’ 4-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein. The 4-year-old was among two children killed when Dorothy Bruns, 44, of Staten Island, ran a red light in Brooklyn, New York, on March 5, striking Abigail, Miles, and two others as they crossed the street at a crosswalk.

Abigail and 1-year-old Joshua Lew were pronounced dead at the scene. Miles, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the fatal accident, and the 1-year-old’s mother, Lauren Lew, were taken to the hospital. At the time, Miles was listed in stable but critical condition and it was said that her unborn baby was unharmed.

“Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity. Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed. Please continue to pray for the Lew and Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy,” the Blumenstein family said in a statement shortly after the fatal accident.

Bruns, who reportedly claimed that she had suffered a seizure, was also taken to the hospital following the crash. She has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter.