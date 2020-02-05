Tony Romo Apparently Dumped Jessica Simpson Via Email Over John Mayer Cheating Rumors

Jessica Simpson’s new memoir “Open Book” just hit shelves today and inside the pages of a much anticipated story fans are eager to read, Simpson reveals details on she and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo‘s relationship and how he called it quits. Simpson got candid with her fans about her relationships with ex-husband Nick Lachey, John Mayer and Romo, and confessed that she and Romo’s ended in an email after he broke up with her because he thought she was cheating on him with Mayer.

“[Tony] accused me of seeing John behind his back. I hadn’t cheated on Tony at all, but I could not lie and say I hadn’t even seen him,” Simpson said.

It all stemmed from when Mayer showed up to Simpson’s parents house without her knowing, and she drove over there at the same time coincidentally. Romo found out via an email that Mayer sent Simpson and even though Simpson continued to tell him the truth that she didn’t cheat, it wasn’t enough for him to believe.

“Tony didn’t believe that for a second. And within that second, he broke up with me right there. Two years, gone with an email,” she explained, according to TMZ.

She continued to say that she felt confident the former NFL player wouldn’t talk to the media about it because “it would imply that he wasn’t enough for me.”

“Tony soon realized I was telling the truth. Of course I didn’t cheat on him,” she added. “But our breakup had been so ugly that it shocked me into realizing it had been necessary.”

Regarding she and Mayer’s relationship, she claims that the musician had plans to marry her.

“[John] had said all these things, practically asking my parents for my hand in marriage while I was in a serious relationship. Swearing to me up and down that he was a changed man,” she said. “Now here I was, ready to pledge my love back, and to kiss him as the curtain came down. And it fell on my head … All this time, all those years, he was breaking up with me to torture himself enough to get good material.”

Simpson said she continued to speak to Mayer but after a few months realized she never wanted to let him close enough for him to shoot her down again. She’s been vocal as well with her theory that he only kept coming back to her for new material during their on-again-off-again relationship.

Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Getty.