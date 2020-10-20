Tony Lewis, The Outfield Lead Singer, Dead at 62

✖

Tony Lewis, the lead singer and bassist for The Outfield, has died. According to an official statement posted on the singer's Twitter account, the musician passed away "unexpectedly." He was 62. Lewis, and his band, are perhaps best known for their hit "Your Love," which reached number 6 on the Billboard charts, per The Wrap. The single was off of the band's debut 1985 album, Play Deep, which reached the top ten in the United States.

On Twitter, Lewis' team posted a message informing fans that the musician had died. In their message, which was posted on Tuesday afternoon, they expressed that Lewis died "unexpectedly." They continued to write that he was a "beautiful soul" who was able to touch the lives of many with his "love, his spirit, and his music." His team ended their message by writing that Lewis dearly loved his fans and that he enjoyed spending time with them.

As Rolling Stone noted, Lewis was born and raised in London's East End. He became interested in music after listening to The Beatles on the radio when he was nine years old. Lewis later linked up with drummer Alan Jackman and guitarist John Spinks to form The Outfield. In addition to scoring a hit with "Your Love," the band produced singles such as "Say It Isn't So," "Since You've Been Gone," and "For You."

Jackman later left the band after they released their 1989 album Voices of Babylon. Lewis and Spinks remained with The Outfield, producing music on a regular basis throughout the 1990's and early 2000's. All three of the original members of the band reunited in 2009 and released their final studio album Replay. Spinks passed away in 2014. Following his death, Lewis took a break from music. However, he later found his way back to producing content with some help from his wife, Carol. Lewis subsequently released his solo album, Out of Darkness, in 2018.