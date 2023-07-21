Tony Bennett's Cause of Death: What We Know

Legendary entertainer Tony Bennett has passed away, and many fans of the late singer may be wondering about his cause of death. At this time, Bennett's cause of death has not been shared. It's also unknown if he'd been dealing with any immediate health issues, but the AP noted that in 2016 the iconic crooner was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Born in New York City in 1923, Bennett rose to fame in the 1950s alongside other legends such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Over the course of his decades-long career, Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide and garnered numerous achievements. Among his accolades are 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Bennett was also named an NEA Jazz Master and a Kennedy Center Honoree. Additionally, he founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens, New York. Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and nine grandchildren.

Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit.



Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hsOqtSdTNg — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) July 21, 2023

The news of Bennett's death has had fan sharing memorials on social media, with one person tweeting, "What a glorious career he had, that lasted for 70 years. He was Frank Sinatra's favourite jazz voice, he sang with old school legends such as Judy Garland and Billie Holiday and sang with modern legends such as Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga! A true icon!"

Speaking about Bennett's time in the military, another Twitter user offered, "As the world mourns Tony Bennett, the incredible vocalist, one should honor the fact that Tony was among the young men that liberated Dachau, playing a part in saving the lives of thousands of Jews, including Elie Wiesel, R Lau, and many more. May his family & fans find comfort."

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted, "The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony." Finally, musician Joe Bonamassa added, "Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians."