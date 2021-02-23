Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Mocks Ted Cruz Amid Cancun Scandal

✖

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is jumping into the crowd of people mocking Texas Senator Ted Cruz over his recent Cancun scandal. In a post on TikTok, Lee shared a video that included clips of the Republican lawmaker flying to Mexico with an animated sombrero and poncho photoshopped onto him. To drive his joke home, Lee added in the Dirty Heads song "Vacation," which features lyrics like, "I'm on vacation. If you don't like your life, then you should go and change it."

Lee has never been shy about his criticism of conservative politicians and often would lash out at former President Donald Trump. In October ahead of the presidential election, Lee tweeted that he would return to Greece, where he was born, if Trump was elected to a second term. "Dude, I swear to God if that happens, then I’m coming over to visit the U.K. I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go to Greece and get a house on one of the islands," he told The Big Issues.

Lee went on to say, "The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think, 'What the f— are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"

As for Cruz, Lee is not the only one who has been criticizing him over fleeing Texas amid the state's heavy snowstorms that led to massive power outages. Cruz returned to the state early and attempted to explain that he only flew to Cancun to drop his family off, saying that his daughters wanted to go somewhere warm. However, there have been reports that Cruz's trip was never intended to be short, with some outlets citing details such as flight plan changes and friends being invited along.

In an attempt to explain himself, Cruz told reporters, "Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf — look, it was obviously a mistake." He added, "In hindsight, I wouldn't've done it." Finally, Cruz said that he only went to Cancun because he "was trying to be a dad."