Tommy Lee Hugs Son Brandon in Photo Just Months After Public Falling Out

Tommy Lee has shared a photo of himself hugging his son Brandon, just months after the two had a huge, public falling out.

Lee posted the black & white photo to Instagram, and it shows the two men lovingly embracing one another.

“I love you son,” the rocker wrote in a caption of the snapshot.

The photo of the father and son reuniting comes after the two began a very heat feud, which ignited in March when Lee claimed that Brandon assaulted him. Brandon admitted that he did, but cited defence of his mother — and Lee’s ex-wife — model/actress Pamela Anderson.

Lee threatened to press charges and take Brandon to court, but ultimately he backed off and the city was forced to drop the case. The bad blood continued to boil, with Brandon eventually trying to squash the beef by posting a message to Lee on Instagram.

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it [to] my face,” Brandon wrote in his post. “You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am.”

“I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down,” he went on to say. “But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude. You’re mad I didn’t say happy Father’s Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5 motherf—er … I didn’t hear s— from you… and I didn’t go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It’s time to move on. Let’s keep this private,” Brandon added.

Lee was not yet interested in making amends, however, and eventually fired back by making comments on social media about paying for Brandon to go to rehab.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000. Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless,” he wrote, ending his statement with, “I’m out [mic] drop!”

Brandon responded the next day, writing, “I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It’s the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”

The feud went noticeably silent after that, and now it seems that the two have made up and are moving on.