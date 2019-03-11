Tommy Lee Escalates Instagram Feud With Claim to Have Spent $130K on Rehab for Son Brandon Lee

The feud between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Lee is continuing to escalate, with the rocker using social media on Monday to disparage Brandon’s Father’s Day post and share a list of events he had allegedly spent money on for his son.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” he wrote. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

Tommy concluded, “I’m out [mic] drop!”

On Sunday, the 55-year-old shared his own Father’s Day post, posting a photo of himself with his own father as well as a throwback photo with one of his sons as a baby. Along with Brandon, Tommy and ex Pamela Anderson are also parents to Dylan, 20.

“Happy Father’s Day fellas! I’m gonna be honest- Being a father ain’t easy!” Tommy wrote. “I’m so tired of the fake s— I keep seeing all over IG… let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him.”

“Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things,” he continued. “If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind.”

“I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood …. I love my boys but they can be assholes too…and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music).”

The same day, Brandon shared a note addressed to his father, imploring him to keep the family’s drama off of social media.

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect?” the 22-year-old wrote. “Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am,” he wrote. “I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude.”

