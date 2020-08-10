Tomi Lahren Says 'Men Are Trash' in Fiery Video Rant

Tomi Lahren, known for her political, conservative views, touched on a different topic recently in a YouTube video. Lahren did not hold back on her thoughts about men, even calling them "trash" as she voices her disappointment, noting she's tired of dealing with "trash" men and she's tired of her friends dealing with "trash" men. In the beginning of the video she starts by clarifying that it's not just her that thinks this, her friends, who she says are made up of successful individuals ages 24 to 36, also agree.

"This is a PSA for all the men out there, and all the boys who think they're men, but they're actually boys, this is gonna be the summer of canceling boys," she started the lengthy statement after detailing what she's typically known for. "Now from my own personal experiences and the experiences of all of my friends, which range in age from 24 to 36, we all got issues. Now I will also say this: All of my friends are attractive, all of my friends are successful, all of my friends have something going on, almost every single one of them have an issue with men."

She continued, "And, ya have to start looking at that and thinking, if an age range of that many people, including myself, living, really all over the country, and being blonde, brunette, short hair long hair [...] if all of these women including myself are having issues, then I have to think, it might not be us, it might be you, it might be men, it might be men." She went on to say she's carried this conversation on with her mom who suggests maybe it's just the guys in that one area or state, however, Lahren and her friends feel otherwise. "It is not just the guys in Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, and they're not any better in the midwest, quite frankly I think they're trash all over this country."

She noted that the age range of "trash" men are as young as 20 and as old as 60 in her opinion. "A lot of men are trash. A lot of men don't know how to treat women, a lot of men don't know how to really, quite frankly, pull their heads out of the sand and pay attention, so I am going to help you." As she did. She went through a list of things men should think about, starting with the suggestion that men ask themselves if they're single or not before they move forward with a woman, even encouraging women to ask this of men because it's "2020" and that doesn't seem to be a requirement these days she's noticed. A few other things she noted is that women want a man who can make a place and not just text all day every day. Instead, encouraging men, who are genuinely interested in someone, that they put in the effort.

While she was frank with her audience she did mention that she does not consider herself to be a feminist and she does believe there are good men out there, but she feels they need a little help.