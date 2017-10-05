Watch: Tom Petty Performs ‘American Girl’ in Final Encore

Singer Tom Petty passed away Monday after he was rushed to the hospital after he was found in critical condition at his home Sunday night after suffering full cardiac arrest, TMZ originally reported.

Just one week before his death, Petty, 66, was still performing, playing the third and final show of his mini-residency at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25, Billboard reports. Petty had spent most of 2017 on the road with his band, the Heartbreakers, celebrating their 40th anniversary as a group.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This year has been a wonderful year for us,” Petty told the Los Angeles Times of the tour in what was his final interview. “This has been that big slap on the back we never got.”

Following a 16-song set, Petty played an encore of two of his most well-known tracks, “You Wreck Me” and “American Girl.” Thanks to YouTube, fans can relive the iconic rocker’s last performance.

“I wanna thank you for 40 years of a really great time,” Petty told the crowd before beginning the song.

As they often did, the band extended the “American Girl” outro and spent some time jamming on the song before heading to the front of the stage to interact with the crowd.

“God bless ya, goodnight,” Petty told the crowd before signing a few autographs.

See the singer’s last performance in the video above.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com / Getty / Gary Miller