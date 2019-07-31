Tom Cruise Reportedly ‘Not Allowed’ Relationship With Youngest Daughter Suri

Tom Cruise is allegedly not allowed to see his daughter, Suri, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. According to Us Weekly, a source alleges that because Cruise is practically the face of Scientology and has a strong affiliation with the ministry, he is not allowed a relationship with daughter, Suri. In fact, the last time he saw his daughter was in 2013 — not long after Holmes filed for divorce in 2012.

“Maybe he did it for a photo op,” Samantha Domingo, a former follower who left the organization in 2004, said of the sighting. “To make it seem like he was connected so he wouldn’t be criticized.”

Domingo is the author of Je Suis a Cult Whistleblower: Scientology Kills. According to her, Cruise is “not allowed” to have any sort of relationship with Suri because she’s not a Scientologist.

On the contrary, a spokesperson for the Church denies all allegations that Domingo is claiming calling it “fiction” adding, “Everything about your inquiry misrepresents the Church of Scientology, its practices, and the lifestyle of its ministry.”

Domingo told Us that those who participate in the church are in fact allowed to see “their child if they wanted to” however, it’s Cruise’s choice not see his teenage daughter, but clarifies that there is more to the situation.

She adds that Scientology churchgoers have a belief in reincarnation and that their thought is that “Suri’s not really his daughter — she’s just a spiritual being in his daughter’s body.”

Despite his lack of relationship with Suri, he does maintain a close bond with his two other kids, who he shares with actress Nicole Kidman, Isabella, 26 and Connor, 24, because both of them are participants of the religion.

Cruise recently made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con where he brought back his Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman in an interview with Conan O’Brien. The 57-year-old actor who is known for more action-packed films rather than comedies, opened up about how he managed to pull off his character under the heavy makeup, on top of the hilarious dance moves he made famous.

“I take classes all the time to learn things or I want to improve a skill… singing, music, something I’m studying,” he explained. “I take dance classes and I took hip-hop classes and then I’ll find a character to put that with.”

Although he was approached to appear in the movie, Cruise claims the fat hands and dancing scenes were all his ideas.

“[Ben Stiller] created the makeup and we did the makeup test… As you’re working on a character, you start becoming the character, you start discovering the character, and I just started moving. there was no music, he was just looking at me like, ‘What is happening?’” Cruise recalled.