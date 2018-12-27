Tom Cruise Reportedly Has Not Seen Daughter Suri in Several Years

Legally, Tom Cruise is able to see his daughter Suri Cruise 10 days a month. But the Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor reportedly hasn’t seen the 12-year-old in years, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the magazine that he chooses not to see Suri because of his religion. “Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to,” the insider said, adding that custody of Suri is outlined in Cruise’s divorce settlement with ex Katie Holmes. “He chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist.”

The source also said that Cruise was blindsided by the 2012 divorce. Tony Ortega, a critic of Scientology and the former editor-in-chief of The Village Voice, said that Holmes may have signed “some nondisclosure agreement saying she wouldn’t say anything bad about Scientology” in order to get full custody of their daughter. “She wanted to get away and she wanted to get Suri,” he said.

The church is so strict, in fact, that Ortega also said Holmes was likely advised to lose touch with former friend and former Scientologist Leah Remini, who has recently said Holmes is “not allowed to have a meal” with her because she could “lose custody of Suri.”

“I’m sure [Holmes’] father, who’s a smart attorney, has probably told her that hanging out with Leah would be considered disparaging the church in the eyes of Tom and the church,” Ortega said. “We were all hoping that eventually Katie would say more and that we’d see them together, but Leah has gone on to become this real lightning rod for exposing Scientology’s abuses, and I think Katie just wants to keep the life she has right now with Suri and not get in a big fight with the church.”

Remini publicly left the church in 2013 and has gone on to be an outspoken critic of it, even producing A&E’s Scientology and the Aftermath. “We used to be close friends,” she said of the Dawson’s Creek star last month. “It’s quite sick, really.”

But a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology denied Remini’s claims to Us Weekly.

“Ms. Remini’s ridiculous rants are unending and the myths and tales she and her coproducer spread are grown more bizarre by the day,” a statement from Karin Pouw read in part. “They hire producers to rehash tired, preposterous myths invented and spread by the same handful of former Scientologists motivated by greed and anger.”

Holmes and Cruise married in 2006 and split in 2012. Suri Cruise is their only child together. Cruise has two adopted children with Nicole Kidman: daughter Isabella Jane, 26, and son Connor Antony, 23.