Tom Cruise Annual Holiday Gift Meets Disaster Upon Delivery to Famous Director

Tom Cruise famously sends out a White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake to his friends and colleagues during the holiday season. Even though Cruise has never made a movie with Michel Bay, the Armageddon filmmaker has been on the receiving list for 20 years. This year, Bay's cake may have met an explosion as big as those in his movies.

Earlier this week, Bay shared an unboxing video on his Instagram, showing fans how well-packed the cake is. Bay surprisingly seemed a bit annoyed with receiving some Christmas cheer from the Top Gun: Maverick star. He was particularly annoyed with all the glitter. "Tom, you got glitter all over my table. I gotta vacuum that s— off right now," Bay said. "Thank you, Tom, though. I do love the cake."

In a follow-up video, Bay showed off what was inside. He joked about the cake already having been eaten by someone at FedEx. "Now what the effin' hell happened to this cake? What is going on here?" Bay wondered. "Tom, does this happen to everyone you send this cake to?" Bay went on to joke that the cake may have "melted" under FedEx's X-ray. (Of course, Bay may have just edited his videos just like his movies and was only having a little fun at Cruise's expense.)

Cruise is known to send celebrities a White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California each year. Recipients of the cake have joked about it in interviews over the years, including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Angela Bassett, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, and Rosie O'Donnell, notes E! News. Hamm and Teller gushed about receiving theirs after working with Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick. Last year, Cruise sent two cakes to The Guardian's Stuart Heritage after he wrote about the tradition and asked Cruise to send him one. (Mr. Cruise, if you read this, can you send us one too?)

During a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, both the host and Cobie Smulders confirmed that they have received them. Smulders and Crusie worked together on Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. "I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March," Smulders told Fallon. "Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good. I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."

Although Bay and Cruise both excel at making action movies, the two have never worked together on a film. Back in 2017, Bay told Fandango that the two have "talked about" working together, but he does not think Cruise's perfectionism would work well with his love of "sloppy" stunts. "I like my stunts to be dirty and messy, and not so ... [he sings the Mission: Impossible theme]," Bay said. "Look, with Mission: Impossible, I understand you need very choreographed stunts, but I like dirty sloppy stunts."