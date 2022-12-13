Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise's Comment After 'Ludicrous' Reaction

Emily Blunt is clarifying a story she told about an on-set interaction with Tom Cruise after the "ludicrous" reaction it garnered from the public. The English actress, 39, opened up about filming alongside Cruise, 60, for the 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow during the most recent episode of the Smartless podcast, revealing that the action star had a memorable reaction to her breaking down in tears on set.

Blunt was having a difficult time navigating the performance wearing her costume, a metal suit weighing nearly 85 lbs., when she broke down. "It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn't know what to do," she recalled. "[Tom] just stared at me. I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry. I said, 'I'm just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'"

"He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p-y, OK?'" Blunt continued, making it clear that she laughed at the comment and was able to continue with the "intense" training required by the shoot soon after. "I did laugh, and then we got through it," she remembered of the moment.

After the story started to make headlines, Blunt clarified in a statement to E! News that her remarks were "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by people who suggested Cruise's comment to her was upsetting or inappropriate. "It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me," she said. "It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

The Devil Wears Prada actress continued by assuring people she and the Top Gun actor have nothing but warm feelings for one another. "I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me," she said. "It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."