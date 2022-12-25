'Today' Show Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Lists to Santa

Jenna Bush Hager is keeping her Christmas traditions reigned in with her and husband Henry Hager's three children – Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3. The TODAY show anchor shared with co-host Hoda Kotb why she doesn't want her kiddos writing a list to Santa Claus on the Dec. 22 episode of the NBC daytime show, explaining she's "more into experiences" like a "fun trip or concert" than wrapped presents under the tree.

Discussing the topic of disappointment around the holidays, Bush Hager told her fellow parents that it's "all about expectation" in her family. "We got to go see Santa and sit on his lap and see Mrs. Claus and Henry said, 'Should the kids write a list?' and I'm like, 'No, because I don't want them to think that Santa is definitely going to bring all 10 presents,'" she explained. "Once you get into the lists, then it's multiple things. We've lowered it a little bit."

Kotb agreed, sharing the great advice she once heard from another parent. "She said, 'Part of our job as parents is preparing our children for disappointment,'" she recalled. "I feel like we're all fixes." While Bush Hager's kids might not have written a list for Santa, there is a big present coming daughter Mila's way.

"I think we're going to be adopting a little kitten," she shared. "Don't tell. Mila wants to name her Hollywood Hager and call her Holly." The mother-of-three added of bringing a new member of the family into their home, "She's ready. She wants that responsibility. She just can't wait."

Bush Hager's eldest proved she was also ready for the camera during last week's TODAY show lineup, surprising her mom with a hilarious on-air confession while stopping by during her Christmas break. "One time [Mom] was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants. And you changed your pajamas!" Mila told Kotb, much to her mom's shock.

"I love her so much but it's time for her to go because she's already dropped one truth bomb, so who knows what's coming," Bush Hager said while rushing the little one off stage as Kotb pleaded for one last bit of dirt. "She never wears underwear," Mila obliged. "She's not wearing it right now. I saw her change."