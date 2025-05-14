‘Today’ Guest Host Ken Jeong Gets Incredible Surprise Live on Air

Ken Jeong couldn’t hold back his emotions as he received a surprise visit from a very special someone on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

Jeong’s co-hosting stint on May 1 came as his former fellow The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her work in Sunset Boulevard.

“She is my sister from another mister,” said Jeong, who worked alongside the Pussycat Dolls alum for 10 seasons of their competition show before she made her exit to pursue Broadway. “I miss her terribly, but I saw her perform, as well,” Jeong said. “Just outstanding. I could not stop crying, just watching her onstage, to see my friend just absolutely crush … I’m just so happy for her right now.”

Scherzinger then FaceTimed into the show, telling Jeong that she was “fricking overjoyed” at the nomination and wished she could be with him to celebrate. It was then that Jeong received the surprise of a lifetime as Scherzinger walked onto the set.

After the two embraced, Scherzinger and Jeong both got emotional as they discussed their close bond. “We’ve always had that connection, ever since we met,” she said. “It’s been like eight years ago from the beginning of Masked Singer. He literally is my brother from another mother.”

Scherzinger said it was Jeong who also “championed” her decision to leave The Masked Singer, which was a “hard decision” for her to make. “I called Ken several times asking him life advice and he’s always been there for me,” she said. “And then his whole family came to the show. Let me tell you. He was in the audience and he was so loud. It was hilarious. He was laughing before anyone else. I was like, ‘I wonder where Ken is.’ Then I heard him right in the beginning. I was like, ‘I know exactly where Ken is.’”

Jeong was teary-eyed as he hugged his friend and once again told her how proud he was of her. “I’m just so proud of you. I have the same reaction as when I first saw you on that stage,” he said. “I literally was just in tears just watching you onstage and then just to see you here … It’s just so well-deserved.”