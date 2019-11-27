‘Today Show’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Suffers Eye Injury After Accident With Son

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie suffered an eye injury after she was involved in an accident with her son’s toy train that caused her to tear her retina, revealing her condition while calling in to the Today show on Wednesday. The anchor revealed that her 2-year-old son Charley was sitting on her lap and hit her with the pointy end of a toy train, resulting in his mom temporarily losing vision in her right eye.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” Guthrie said on the phone. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.”

“I really did lose my vision in my right eye,” she continued. “It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

The mom of two, has been absent from Today for two days, but she’s hopeful she can return to cover the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Guthrie had an emergency procedure done on Monday after working with limited vision in her eye and is trying to avoid having surgery.

“At first they didn’t think it had worked, and it looked like I was gonna have to have this surgery, but now it’s looking more hopeful, and I’m actually still hoping I can do the (Macy’s Thanksgiving) parade tomorrow,” Guthrie shared. “They’re essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery.”

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of like literally hanging by a thread,” she added. “But I’m very positive because I think it’s gonna be OK.”

The anchor explained that Charley doesn’t exactly understand what’s going on, which she doesn’t mind.

“He’s 2, so he doesn’t really know what he did, and of course I wouldn’t want to make him feel bad about it,” she said. “I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her, and he came running in and said, ‘I did it! I did it!’ He was very proud of himself.”

