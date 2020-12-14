'Today' Fans Send Craig Melvin Love After His Brother Lawrence Dies From Colon Cancer

TODAY Show host Craig Melvin has lost his brother, Lawrence Meadows, to stage 4 colon cancer, he revealed on Instagram on Saturday. Meadows was just 43 years old and was first diagnosed with cancer in February of 2017. Melvin was heartbroken by the loss, and fans sympathized with him in social media comments over the weekend.

"We lost our older brother this week," Melvin wrote. "Lawrence Meadows was a husband (to Angela, his childhood sweetheart), father (to Addie, 11 and Lawson, 7) Baptist minister, entrepreneur, and one of the best human beings you would've ever known. Colon cancer robbed him and us of so much. He was diagnosed at 39. He died Wednesday at 43."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Melvin (@craigmelvinnbc)

"He spent a fair amount of time over the past few years raising awareness about the disease," Melvin went on. "We'll be keeping up that fight. We love you, bro."

Fans commiserated with Melvin over this horrific loss, sharing their condolences and their own stories as well. Many dealing with cancer in their own lives thanked Melvin for speaking out rather than keeping silent, and shared their own stories in turn.

Melvin's co-hosts on TODAY sent their sympathies as well. Hoda Kotb wrote: "Love you Craig... lets all keep up the fight" with a heart emoji, while Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "Sending you so much love Craig. I know how much you adored him." Here is a look at how fans consoled Melvin.