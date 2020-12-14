'Today' Fans Send Craig Melvin Love After His Brother Lawrence Dies From Colon Cancer
TODAY Show host Craig Melvin has lost his brother, Lawrence Meadows, to stage 4 colon cancer, he revealed on Instagram on Saturday. Meadows was just 43 years old and was first diagnosed with cancer in February of 2017. Melvin was heartbroken by the loss, and fans sympathized with him in social media comments over the weekend.
"We lost our older brother this week," Melvin wrote. "Lawrence Meadows was a husband (to Angela, his childhood sweetheart), father (to Addie, 11 and Lawson, 7) Baptist minister, entrepreneur, and one of the best human beings you would've ever known. Colon cancer robbed him and us of so much. He was diagnosed at 39. He died Wednesday at 43."
"He spent a fair amount of time over the past few years raising awareness about the disease," Melvin went on. "We'll be keeping up that fight. We love you, bro."
Fans commiserated with Melvin over this horrific loss, sharing their condolences and their own stories as well. Many dealing with cancer in their own lives thanked Melvin for speaking out rather than keeping silent, and shared their own stories in turn.
Melvin's co-hosts on TODAY sent their sympathies as well. Hoda Kotb wrote: "Love you Craig... lets all keep up the fight" with a heart emoji, while Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "Sending you so much love Craig. I know how much you adored him." Here is a look at how fans consoled Melvin.
Robbed
robbed. that's just how you feel to lose someone you love to this damned disease far before their time💔😢— lisa bradford (@beanie1037) December 13, 2020
Many fans thought that Melvin's phrasing that his brother was "robbed" was a powerful way to put the feeling of loss when it comes to cancer.
Survivors
It could have been me seven years ago at age 43. One incident lead to another and mines was caught early. I've been saying every since. Do y'all self a favor and get check.— carrigan mc queen (@kc_ery) December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss Craig. I beg everyone to get screened. My husband has stage 4 colon cancer. We thought it was gone after surgery and chemo. In July we found out it has spread from his colon to his liver and diaphragm. He just had to have half his liver removed. Prayers!— Pam Merry (@GrammyPammy01) December 13, 2020
Cancer survivors were some of Melvin's biggest supporters this weekend, relating the fear and anxiety that comes with the diagnosis. Many advised other commenters to get checked early and often.
Prayers
So sad 😔 prayers for Craig Melvin and his family #effcancer https://t.co/xmyuotVuv0— Kimberly A. Robinson (@karobinson47_3) December 14, 2020
Prayers of comfort and peace for his family and friends ♥️ https://t.co/B8Eq8mZbi5— beckhamm@aol.com (@beckhammaolcom1) December 14, 2020
Read Privilege of Prayer chapter in Steps to Christ by Ellen White Online for strength. God is ABLE! pic.twitter.com/0rmhTxDz9S— Rocky Twyman (@RockyTwyman) December 13, 2020
Many commenters shared their prayers for Melvin, and encouraged others to do the same.
Senseless
Every day I read about someone succumbing to cancer. And every day I wonder why them and not me - why I’m one of the lucky ones. I can’t answer any of it. There is no answer. They deserve to be here still, too. F cancer. https://t.co/uzwNg9HoMk— Colleen Farrell (@farrellreports) December 13, 2020
Some ruminated on the seeming randomness and senselessness of mortality, especially when it comes to cancer. They hoped for more research to help combat the sinister disease.
Awareness
I am so sorry. I lost my husband at 36 to colon cancer. Thank you for bringing awareness to the disease. Prayers to your family. 🙏— Sheila (@NastyRIWoman) December 13, 2020
Followers thanked Melvin for being vulnerable in sharing the loss of his brother, thereby letting others know they are not alone in their struggle and encouraging people to get screened. They hoped that more research would come of this awareness.
'TODAY' Viewers
So sorry to hear this news. I followed his story on Today. A brave man of faith who by allowing his story to be shared likely saved many lives.— Marsha (@lamarthefish) December 12, 2020
Blessings to his family.
Many who wake up with The TODAY Show every morning were particularly heartbroken on Melvin's behalf. They recalled hearing about his brother's struggles over the last few months and hoped that Melvin would have time to mourn in peace.
Research
We will continue in the battle to end this disease that is impacting too many people like Lawrence. #TomorrowCantWait https://t.co/r55G8Z6DCg— Colorectal Cancer Alliance (@CCAlliance) December 14, 2020
Finally, Melvin's post drew responses from real colon cancer researchers and advocacy groups as well, proving the power of his message amid this terrible loss.