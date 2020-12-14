'Today' Fans Send Craig Melvin Love After His Brother Lawrence Dies From Colon Cancer

By Michael Hein

TODAY Show host Craig Melvin has lost his brother, Lawrence Meadows, to stage 4 colon cancer, he revealed on Instagram on Saturday. Meadows was just 43 years old and was first diagnosed with cancer in February of 2017. Melvin was heartbroken by the loss, and fans sympathized with him in social media comments over the weekend.

"We lost our older brother this week," Melvin wrote. "Lawrence Meadows was a husband (to Angela, his childhood sweetheart), father (to Addie, 11 and Lawson, 7) Baptist minister, entrepreneur, and one of the best human beings you would've ever known. Colon cancer robbed him and us of so much. He was diagnosed at 39. He died Wednesday at 43."

"He spent a fair amount of time over the past few years raising awareness about the disease," Melvin went on. "We'll be keeping up that fight. We love you, bro."

Fans commiserated with Melvin over this horrific loss, sharing their condolences and their own stories as well. Many dealing with cancer in their own lives thanked Melvin for speaking out rather than keeping silent, and shared their own stories in turn.

Melvin's co-hosts on TODAY sent their sympathies as well. Hoda Kotb wrote: "Love you Craig... lets all keep up the fight" with a heart emoji, while Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "Sending you so much love Craig. I know how much you adored him." Here is a look at how fans consoled Melvin.

Robbed

Many fans thought that Melvin's phrasing that his brother was "robbed" was a powerful way to put the feeling of loss when it comes to cancer.

Survivors

Cancer survivors were some of Melvin's biggest supporters this weekend, relating the fear and anxiety that comes with the diagnosis. Many advised other commenters to get checked early and often.

Prayers

Many commenters shared their prayers for Melvin, and encouraged others to do the same. 

Senseless

Some ruminated on the seeming randomness and senselessness of mortality, especially when it comes to cancer. They hoped for more research to help combat the sinister disease.

Awareness

Followers thanked Melvin for being vulnerable in sharing the loss of his brother, thereby letting others know they are not alone in their struggle and encouraging people to get screened. They hoped that more research would come of this awareness.

'TODAY' Viewers

Many who wake up with The TODAY Show every morning were particularly heartbroken on Melvin's behalf. They recalled hearing about his brother's struggles over the last few months and hoped that Melvin would have time to mourn in peace.

Research

Finally, Melvin's post drew responses from real colon cancer researchers and advocacy groups as well, proving the power of his message amid this terrible loss.

