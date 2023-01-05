'Today': Al Roker Gets Special Delivery to His Home Amidst Recovery

Today show meteorologist Al Roker has been away from the morning show while recovering from some health issues, and he recently got a special delivery to his home that made him feel much better. Taking to Instagram, Roker shared a photo of himself in his kitchen with all the "fixings" to make his own subs from Oswego Sub Shop. The beloved Today host is holding up a sandwich, revealing that he wasted no time in making himself a delicious meal.

"What a surprise. My favorite sub shop, [Oswego Sub Shop] sent me the fixings to make a few of my favorite subs," Roker wrote in the post caption. He then revealed his personal connection to the eatery. "I knew Bill Greene, Sr. Better known as 'Pops,'" Rokeer shared. "He turned it over to Bill, Jr. Thanks, guys." Roker also added hashtags at the end for "yummy" and "hoagie." Many of Roker's fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "There is nothing better than an upstate College Sub Shop! Cures all ills...Enjoy your feast...."

The surprise delivery comes more than a month after Roker was readmitted to the hospital due to blood clot issues, which followed hospitalized in November due to clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Later, Roker appeared on the Today show Monday morning and shared an update on his health progress, checking in with his co-hosts virtually from his home. "Listen, it's been a tough slog," Roker admitted. "I'm not going to deny this."

He continued, "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person." Roker went on to thank his fellow Today show journalists for stopping by the hospital to cheer him up. "You guys have been terrific coming by the hospital," he said. "Hoda (Kotb) was actually, I think, named as an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a 'Ho-dini,' the way she would just be there." Roker is set to make his return to the Today show on Friday, Jan. 6.