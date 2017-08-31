Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Jackson’s 2-Month Milestones With Adorable Snap

From the looks of her social media, Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff is definitely enjoying motherhood this summer.

The TLC reality star has been sharing updates with fans and followers since her son, Jackson's birth this past May by taking to Instagram to share monthly updates that include a cute photograph and facts about the tot.

On Wednesday, Roloff snapped a photo of Jackson while laying on a baby mat of numbers, with a twig outlining the number two.

"Our Baby J is two months old today! How?!" she captioned the photograph. Roloff went on to say that Jackson sleeps a consistent seven hours, loves to smile, falls asleep during pool time, gets excited when she or her husband, Zach change his diaper, loves bath time, hates being hungry and is in the 98th percentile for weight and height as he is currently over 12 pounds.

"Keep growin' baby J!" she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Last month, Zach shared some notes about Jackson's one month milestones, by writing how he hated having his diaper change and could only "tolerate" bath time, while sleeping five to six hours a night.

But it's evident through the months that the little one's appetite has not changed as he loves to eat.

Photo credit: Instagram / @toriroloff