Audrey Roloff Shares a Heartfelt Message for All the ‘Single Girls’

TLC reality star, Audrey Roloff might be happily married to the love of her life, Jeremy, but she has plenty of advice for "all the single girls out there."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Roloff shared an inspiration message for those not in relationships with a snapshot of her and Jeremy at Roloff Farms in Oregon, all smiles as she dons a baseball cap.

"To all the single girls out there...," she wrote. "Wait for the kind of man who wants to sit and talk with you by a campfire more than he wants to sit by you watching Netflix on a couch."

She continues by saying, single girls should not only wait for a man who comes to your door when he picks you up instead of just texting, "I'm here," but someone who is also dedicated to his faith, while pursuing his career ambitions.

"That kind of man is out there," she continues. "Don't believe the big fat lie that tells you, 'Oh I'll never find someone like that.'"

The 25-year-old mother-to-be goes on to honor her husband, saying he is not an exception and that kind men like him do exist.

"Pray for him and wait for him," she concludes.

Last week, the reality star shared another heartfelt post that had her reflecting on life and the comparisons we so badly draw from time to time.

"As you scroll through your social media feed of yesterday's 4th of July posts, are you falling into the comparison trap?" she asked. "Is scrolling through the images of girls with perfectly tan skin, slim bellies, beachy hair, super cropped tops and super cheeky shorts making you feel like your not ______ enough? I write this because I've been there too..."

Roloff is no stranger to insecurities, posting a photo alongside her husband with the caption, "So here's a photo of me and Jeremy witth (sic) my not so tanned skin, my not so slim belly, and my not so sexy dress. Don't fall into the pit of lies that Instagram tries to throw at you with today."

The two TLC stars began dating back in 2011 and wed nearly three years later. This September, they are expecting their first child.

