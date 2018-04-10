T.J. Miller Charged for Making False Bomb Threat

Former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was arrested Monday night after calling in a fake bomb threat while traveling on a New York City-bound train in March, The Blast reports.

The publication reports that according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Miller was charged with intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train.

He allegedly called 911 in New Jersey and reported he was on an Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Penn Station in NYC — and that a female passenger “has a bomb on her leg.”

No evidence of any explosive device was detected after Amtrak officials stopped the train, de-trained the passengers and searched the train with bomb squad members.

It was later discovered that Miller was on a different train, which was also later inspected and “found not to contain any explosive devices or materials.”

Once officials realized Miller was on a different train, they called Miller back, who told officials that the woman was carrying a “black bag carry on suitcase with a handle.” He said that the woman kept checking her bag and seemed as if she wanted to get off the train and leave the bag behind.

An attendant from the same first class car where Miller had been sitting told Amtrak officials that Miller appeared intoxicated upon boarding the train and that he consumed multiple drinks on the train. The passenger also said that Miller had been removed in New York due to his intoxication level.

The attendant added that Miller had been involved with “hostile exchanges with a woman” who was sitting in a the same first class car as Miller.

Authorities reportedly believe Miller was “motivated by a grudge against the subject female” and that he contacted police to relay false information about a bomb on the train.

According to the complaint, the ordeal caused a delay in four different trains, affecting 1,145 passengers and costing 926 hours in travel time.

Miller appeared before a judge on Tuesday and was released on $100,000 bond. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

In December, Miller was accused of sexual assault by a woman who knew him in college. The anonymous woman said the pair had a brief relationship in 2001 while Miller was a student at George Washington University.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman said, alleging that over two separate occasions, Miller choked her, punched her and penetrated her with a beer bottle.

“I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop,” she continued. “I couldn’t say anything.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller and his wife, Kate, denied the woman’s allegations.

The Millers wrote that the woman “began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.”

Last summer, HBO announced Miller and Silicon Valley had “mutually agreed” to part ways. Miller later told Entertainment Weekly that he left “for my own sanity, and for the sake of slowing down, and being more present and able to devote more time to the myriad of projects that I have going on.”