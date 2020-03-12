Tim Allen Cracks ‘Toy Story’ Joke Amid Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tim Allen is wishing Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson well after the couple announced Wednesday they had been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19) while traveling to Australia. Joking about his character Buzz Lightyear, a friend and occasional antagonist of Hanks’ character, Woody, Allen offered up spacesuits for the couple’s quarantine before telling them, “Seriously rest up and get well.”

I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them.

Seriously rest up and get well! pic.twitter.com/tsmxbS8IZk — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

Hanks and Wilson revealed they had contracted the pandemic virus in matching statements to social media.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor wrote on his Instagram.

He continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Not long after, the couple’s son, Chet Hanks, took to social media to address his parents’ diagnosis.

“Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” Chet says in a video in which he appears shirtless.

He added: “They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about,” he concluded. “I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Tom’s oldest son, Colin Hanks, also shared an update on Twitter Wednesday night. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances,” he wrote. “Despite the fact I’m in L.A. and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

