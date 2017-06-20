Tim Allen’s Beard Photo Has Twitter Convinced Santa Clause 4 Is Happening

Tim Allen is growing out a beard for his upcoming movie role and his Twitter followers are convinced that the 64-year-old actor is possibly gearing up for Santa Claus 4.

Growing a beard for my role in a movie. I think I look like the most interestingly man in the world my opening act says more of a grandpa. pic.twitter.com/LJO33Ygv5X — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 7, 2017

The Last Man Standing star tweeted: "Growing a beard for my role in a movie. I think I look like the most interestingly (sic) man in the world my opening act says more of a grandpa."

The pic shows Tim Allen snapping a selfie while wearing a shirt and tie with his stubbly salt and pepper beard coming in. While the Home Improvement alum was showing off more facial heard than normal, it isn't quite as full as his look for the Santa Claus films.

After he posted the pic on Twitter, hundreds of Allen's fans responded. Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

You can pull it off! pic.twitter.com/c6fktKUCaN — Haley Clark (@haleyclark) May 7, 2017

Oh please let it be the next Santa Claus Movie!!! We love those... Love to see another Galaxy Quest & can't wait to see @LastManABC... — David M. Cleveland (@David70BuickGSX) May 7, 2017

Tim Allen has more time on his hands to do a movie now that his ABC comedy Last Man Standing has been canceled by the network. Even though the series had impressive ratings over the course of the show's six-season run, ABC decided to pull the plug.

Last Man Standing was the network's most-watched comedy this past season behind Modern Family. According to his tweets, Tim Allen was "blindsided" by the decision to discontinue the show.

"Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years," he tweeted.

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

ABC's entertainment president Channing Dungey recently spoke out about the decision to cancel the show.

"[Last Man Standing] was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings," Dungey said. "Once we made the decision to not continue with comedies on Friday, that was where we landed."