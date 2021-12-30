Singer Tiffini Hale, who starred on the 1990s edition of The Mickey Mouse Club, died on Christmas Day, her former The Party bandmates announced Thursday. Hale was 46. She appeared on The All New Mickey Mouse Club during its entire run from 1989 to 1994.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” The Party stars Chasen Hampton and Deedee Magno Hall wrote on Instagram. Hale suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month and was left in a coma. She did not awaken and died on Christmas morning, Hampton and Magno wrote.

“Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve,” Hale’s co-stars wrote. “Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.” Magno Hall and Hampton also thanked Hale’s fans on behalf of her family and co-stars. “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories,” their statement continued.

The original Mickey Mouse Club variety show debuted on ABC in 1955, and Disney revived the format several times over the years. Hale was featured on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, which is famous for including future stars like Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and JC Chasez. During the show’s final season, Hampton and Hale were promoted to co-hosts.

In 1990, Disney formed The Party (short for “Positive Attitude Reflects Today’s Youth”), featuring members of the All New Mickey Mouse Club’s first season cast. Hampton, Magno Hall, Hale, Damon Pampolina, and Albert Fields were the first members of the band. They had a few hit singles in 1990 and 1991, including “Summer Vacation,” “I Found Love,” and “In My Dreams.” The Party disbanded in 1993, but reunited in 2013 without Hale. Unlike the other members of the band, Hale did not continue pursuing a career in showbusiness after The Party and All New Mickey Mouse Club ended.

Several of Magno Hall’s friends shared their condolences on Instagram, including her Steven Universe co-stars Jennifer Paz and Susan Egan. “Oh my dear friend. I’m so so sorry for your loss. I’m holding a space in my heart for you. Sending you love and prayers,” Paz wrote. “Gone far too soon – sending love and prayers,” Egan added.