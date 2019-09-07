Tiffany Haddish Reveals Friend Kevin Hart Is ‘Doing Fine’ After Car Crash

Tiffany Haddish believes Kevin Hart will be O.K. as he recovers from injuries suffered in a frightening car accident. The actor and comedian was badly injured in a crash over Labor Day weekend and is reportedly recovering from serious injuries.

Haddish spoke about her friend and Night School co-star’s condition in an new interview, revealing things are looking up for him.

“He’s OK. He’s doing fine,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event at The Plaza Hotel in New York City Friday. “As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine.”

Haddish added she believes the actor will be back to normal soon. “He’s already walking. He’s good,” she told the outlet. While the actress said Hart’s “back gonna hurt” after the crash, she couldn’t help but poke fun at the actor after he had previously made fun of her when she was injured recently.

“He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus,” she said. “I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.’ And I said, ‘I don’t have time to get surgery. I’m gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.’”

“And look, I’m rocking high heels and I’m walking. I might walk with a limp, but call me a pimp,” she continued before addressing Hart himself. “And now I’m gonna make fun of you. When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your back.”

Hart was reportedly injured badly after getting in the serious crash Sunday, September 1. The actor was riding his 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas with close friends just before 1 a.m. when his friend lost control of the vehicle and veered through a fence and down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the crash reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Jared Black, who reportedly was driving the car, was determined to not have been under the influence at the time of the accident. Hart has been “heavily sedated” since undergoing surgery for his injuries.

“Kevin’s spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible,” a source told the Entertainment Tonight. “Since the surgery he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain.”

“The family isn’t ready to talk about it and want privacy at the moment,” they added. “They also don’t want people to worry, so [his wife] Eniko has put on a strong face and is saying he is doing well, but it’s very serious. He has suffered a great deal and has a long road ahead.”