T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Autopsy Results Prompt Media Apology

Editor’s Note: The earlier report released by TMZ was removed and replaced by an apology to T.I. and his family. We have amended the story below to reflect this decision and provide the most up-to-date information.

The cause death of T.I.’s sister, Precious Harris, following her involvement in a serious car accident in February, has been determined by the Fulton County medical examiner’s report and later obtained by TMZ. An earlier report by the outlet stated the cause publicly but was quickly removed after criticism and complaints by the family. TMZ published a retraction and apology for releasing the details.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Earlier Thursday, we posted a story about T.I.’s sister, Precious Harris Chapman, and reported the Medical Examiner’s official findings on her cause of death … we were wrong to do it,” TMZ wrote in the statement. “T.I. and his family are hurt and furious, and they have a point…Precious was only peripherally involved in T.I. and Tiny’s reality show, and wasn’t in the spotlight as a celebrity. We got this wrong and we regret posting the M.E.’s findings.”

Read the full statement from TMZ here.

Harris, 66, was reportedly driving T.I.‘s Dodge Avenger with his grandniece, Kairi Chapman, in the passenger seat when she suffered an asthma attack, fell unconscious and veered off the road, crashing into a telephone pole. Paramedics took her to the hospital where she was placed on life support, according to an Atlanta Police Department traffic accident report.

She died about a week later when her family decided to remove life support.

The rapper also paid tribute to Harris on his reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. A trailer for season 2, which premiered in April, showed T.I. and the rest of the cast remembering Harris.

“It just breaks my heart. She vibrant — I don’t think she would want us moping around sad; Precious loved to have fun,” singer Monica says in the clip.

Later in the trailer, T.I. addresses the loss as well while toasting a toast with the rest of the cast, stating, “We’re going to rejoice.”

T.I. paid tribute to his older sister on social media a day after her death.

“While we are saddened that our beloved Precious is no longer with us, she will forever have a special place in our hearts and our family,” he wrote. “I was such a lucky man because you were my sister. You were there every step of the way… always helping me become my best self. I/We could not have done it without you. Forever grateful. Your Baby Brother.”

“While we’re ALL Happy to see you get your well deserved wings of eternal peace… free from pain, worries, & anguish… But Still WE ALL REALLY HATE TO SEE YOU GO!!!” he added in the caption. “Now we owe you to NOT be selfishly consumed by our pain,but to be HAPPY for you claim your peaceful place in paradise. You earned it sis. We’ll be miserable for a while for missing your physical presence, but your lessons of love,words of wisdom & historical memories WILL NEVER DIE!!! …Y’all save us a spot… until then… farewell Big Sis.”

Harris is survived by her three children: Kayama Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman.

The rapper also paid tribute to Harris on his reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. A trailer for season 2, which premiered in April, showed T.I. and the rest of the cast remembering Harris.

“It just breaks my heart. She vibrant — I don’t think she would want us moping around sad; Precious loved to have fun,” singer Monica says in the clip.

Later in the trailer, T.I. addresses the loss as well while toasting a toast with the rest of the cast, stating, “We’re going to rejoice.”