T.I.’s Daughter Seemingly Responds to His Gynecologist Comments With These Social Media Posts

T.I.’s daughter is letting her social media “likes” speak for her. The rapper made headlines earlier this week when he revealed in a since-removed episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast that he makes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris, “to check her hymen.”

The comments led to massive backlash from fans and critics online, with the podcast’s hosts, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, eventually issuing an apology for their reaction to T.I.‘s words.

Deyjah has kept quiet on the scandal publicly, though some believe she might be letting her social media activity speak for itself. Entertainment Tonight reported that an unverified Twitter account seemingly belonging to her has been liking tweets calling T.I.’s behavior “possessive.”

“This is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*,” in response to the story, as well as another, which claimed, “This is just beyond possessive,” one of the liked tweets read.

In the podcast, T.I. spoke candidly about the doctor’s visits and opened up about his daughter’s virginity.

“Deylah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said, as previously reported. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

While it seemed he was joking at first, he revealed specific details about the doctor’s visits.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday,” T.I. said. “This is what we do… Usually, like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’”

“So then [the doctor says], ‘I just want you to know there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken,” T.I. continued. “Like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity. So I said, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bikes, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please. And give me back my results expeditiously.’”

He then added that as of his daughter’s 18th birthday, “her hymen is still intact.”

After his comments went viral on social media, the podcast host released a lengthy statement apologizing for their reaction. They also announced the episode would be deleted.