Thomas Rhett Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday With Adorable Snap: ‘I Love You So Much It Hurts’

Thomas Rhett celebrated his daughter’s first birthday with an adorable photo on Instagram, showing Ada wearing one of her father’s hats.

“Happy 1st birthday sweet baby girl! I love you so much it hurts,” Rhett, 28, wrote alongside a crying emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed Ada James Akins on Aug. 12, 2017. They are also parents to two-year-old Willa Gray Akins, whom they adopted. Both of their children are mentioned in Rhett’s new single, “Life Changes.”

“That song is definitely one of those songs that was just like in the moment, and kind of just wrote it because that’s what I was going through at the time,” Rhett said in a recent interview about the track. “Never in a million years thought it’d be a single, and so I’m super excited that we get to put a song like that on the radio.”

The single, which was written with his father Rhett Akins and collaborators Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, also references Rhett’s decision to get married at such a young age. Rhett and Akins married in 2012, when Rhett was only 22.

One verse in particular references the surprising turn of events last year, when Akins gave birth just months after they adopted Willa.

“I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you’re gonna have a grandkid, yep /From Uganda, that’s right, we’re adopting / And she is the cutest little girl that you’ve ever seen / Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad / A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we’d had,” Rhett sings. “Now Lauren’s showin’, got one on the way /Yeah that’s two under two / Hey, what can I say?”

Hopefully, Rhett and Akins will have more photos of adorable babies to share because Akins wants to have more children.

“Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan,” Rhett told Access Hollywood earlier this month. “So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She’s the boss.”

In the meantime, the young couple is finally getting used to having two babies in the house.

“I feel like we’re starting to finally come up for air,” Rhett told Access Hollywood. “Obviously, we were thrown into two at the same time, so we had to learn how to parent a two-year-old and an infant at the same time. But now, they’re both starting to play with each other. Ada is starting to walk, and Willa is starting to have legitimate grown-up conversations, which is hilarious. They both just have big personalities.”

Their house might be full of chaos, but Rhett can still smile about it since Akins is a “superwoman of a mom,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

Rhett is now on tour as Kenny Chensey’s opening act, and will headline his own Life Changes Tour later this year. His third album, also titled Life Changes, debuted at the top of the Billboard charts in September. Rhett will also serve as an advisor with Kelly Clarkson on The Voice this fall.