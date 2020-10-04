Thomas Jefferson Byrd's Fans Mourn the Beloved 'Set It Off' and 'He Got Game' Actor
On Sunday, director Spike Lee announced that Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who starred in several of Lee's movies, had been murdered. The director announced the news on Instagram, sharing that Byrd had been murdered in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night. He did not provide any further details on his death. In response to the news, fans have expressed shock and sadness over Byrd's death, with many taking to Twitter to share their feelings.
"Time is my guy, here below you see him as the frightening character Errol Barnes in CLOCKERS," Lee wrote on Sunday afternoon. "Brother Byrd also did hi thank in my joints CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 and CLOCKERS. May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace Brother Byrd."
Like Lee, many fans are mourning the loss of Byrd by sharing their immense shock over the news of his reported murder. Read on to see some of those fans' responses.
💔 how very tragic. Rest in peace https://t.co/6MQRepIVKb— 💛🐝 DJ Alma Donatella is VOTING BidenHarris2020 (@TheSydneyA) October 4, 2020
Not Luther😔😔😔😢😢 #rip https://t.co/nXYTpN74Su— if u not voting, yo momma a hoe (@LadyInkdUp) October 4, 2020
Wow and I was just watching Clockers the other night. RIP https://t.co/sMsL2zQC1k— st. clair, Stephanie (@ThBesICnB) October 4, 2020
I really hate 2020 https://t.co/P43oc3zCac— 8/24 (@soul_on_ice82) October 4, 2020
Oh my goodness this is awful. https://t.co/UfwDyZejT2— 💭 (@simplycharice_) October 4, 2020
This is so awful. RIP. https://t.co/hT8JCEo4F1— mani🦋 (@BLACKGIRLMANI) October 4, 2020