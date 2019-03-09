‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Shows off Dramatic New Haircut

Mandy Moore made a radical change to her look.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram to show off her stunning new haircut, as part of a new partnership with Garnier.

“Surprise! I got a chop! I recently colored my hair with the help of my partner [Garnier USA] Nutrisse 53 with the help of the brand’s new virtual Shade Selector tool. I stayed true to my brunette roots so I wanted to make a big change with my cut. What do you think of my new look?” the actress wrote, tagging stylist Ashley Streicher and photographer Jena Jones.

Fans of the actress took to the comments section to compliment Moore on her sticking new hairdo.

“You look great!! On the third picture the Hairdresser looks just like you!” One user commented.

“I have followed your movies for so many years and thought you looked so good. You have just gotten younger looking and I love the strength you show all of us women! You go girl!!” Another follower commented.

“*immediately runs to salon with this photo*” a third user commented, insinuating they would mimic the cut on their next visit to the salon.

The hairstyle makeover comes a few weeks after Moore joined a group of women who spoke against her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, accusing him of harassment and emotional abuse.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore told The New York Times, adding that in 2010, Adams offered to work on her next album. She said that Adams “discouraged her from working with other producers or managers,” which left him effectively in charge of her music career.

Along with her claims, six other women detailed their own experiences with the musician.

“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” Moore said. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

Since then, Moore found love with musical Taylor Goldsmith, who she met on Instagram in 2015 and ended up marrying in November 2018.

“We have a modern kind of love story,” she recently told InStyle. “But if someone would have told me three years ago, ‘That’s your future husband, and you’re going to meet him through Instagram,; I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know.”

The actress, who also recently discussed the possibility of releasing new music, added that people should stay open to meeting people in all sorts of ways.

“We shouldn’t have any judgment about what helps people find one another,” she added. “I’ve met lots of friends on Instagram too. We live in such a crazy, exhausting world, I think it’s perfectly logical that this is how we connect with each other. It’s how we all communicate now anyway, so it doesn’t feel weird to me that it’s a way you can find a relationship that will really last.”