‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Has New 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Chrissy Metz’s mystery boyfriend is revealed to be 25-year-old composer Hal Rosenfeld, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The This Is Us star, 38, was reportedly spotted with Rosenfeld at W Hollywood’s The Living Room for Jazz Night on Sunday, joined by actress Francia Raisa.

Upon a deeper dive into Metz’s Instagram feed, it appears that the couple haven’t exactly been hiding their relationship. In fact, Rosenfeld was on hand to help celebrate Metz’s 38th birthday in Palm Springs last month. In one photo, Metz even has her hand resting on his chest.

Metz hinted that she was dating someone new last month when she coyly told Access Live that she was “socializing with a single person.”

“You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs to find that prince,” she joked, hinting that the relationship was getting serious.

Previously, Metz was linked to This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil after the former couple met on set of the NBC hit drama, but they split in March.

“I’m dating myself currently,” Metz told Wendy Williams when the host asked on her eponymous talk show if the actress and Stancil were still together. Metz added that the pair is still friends.

“I’m always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know?” she said. “Because you care about the person. You don’t just dump them off.”

Stancil seemed committed to the relationship, even offering to stop working on the show so their relationship wouldn’t get in the way of their jobs.

“It was very unexpected,” Metz told Marie Claire in 2017. “My priority was my job and I was not trying to blow my big shot. Josh even offered to go work on another show.”

“My priority is my job and his priority is his,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s been doing this for many … 15, 16 years, and he even said to me, ‘Listen, if it’s ever weird, I will leave. I will leave the show and go work on another show.’ I’m like, ‘No! Don’t leave the show.’”

Before her relationship with Stancil, she was also briefly married to screenwriter Martyn Eaden until their 2013 split.

When asked if she saw herself getting married one day, akin to her This Is Us character Kate Pearson, she said she’s not ruling it out. “Maybe, if it’s the right person,” she told PEOPLE. “I love love. I’m probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person.”

She proved as much when her co-star Mandy Moore’s fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, moved her to tears after the Dawes frontman wrote a song for Moore.

“My best friend and I were sobbing,” Metz told Us Weekly at the Sideswiped premiere this summer. “He wrote a song for her and literally, I’m like, ‘I need to make a T-shirt that says, ‘Love Me Like Taylor Loves Mandy’ because … tears. In tears.”

“Their voices together and their love for each other it’s just beyond,” she added of the couple, who plan on marrying soon. “I’m excited.”