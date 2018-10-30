‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz’s Home Broken Into While She Filmed ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance in New York

Chrissy Metz is the latest celebrity to have her home burglarized after a recent uptick of home break-ins among the rich and famous.

The This Is Us star’s Los Angeles-area home was robbed Monday night around 8 p.m. while she was in New York City filming an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Metz’s assistant came to her house because an alarm had gone off and realized someone had been inside.

The news outlet reports that the burglar smashed through Metz’s back bedroom window and stole some purses. No immediate details were available about a dollar amount stolen. The star is reportedly returning to Los Angeles Tuesday to file a police report.

Metz isn’t the only This Is Us personality affected by a recent break-in. Series creator Dan Fogelman’s San Fernando Valley home was burglarized three times in just two weeks. This summer, thieves reportedly stole $40,000, then returned later that night, smashing a window. However, Fogelman was home and ran outside, forcing the robbers to run away. The latest break-in at his home was in September while he attended the premiere of his film Life Itself. It’s unknown if the burglars made off with any items by the time police responded to an alarm.

It’s unclear if the This Is Us break-ins were in connection to recent arrests police made of suspects who had allegedly robbed the homes of MLB player Yasiel Puig, Rihanna, Christina Aguilera and NFL player Robert Woods. Police said earlier this month that they arrested three more people who they suspected were planning to rob a dozen other stars, including LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon.

TMZ reported that two of the four suspects are 19-year-old men, one is an 18-year-old man and one is a 34-year-old woman, who police say is the mother of the teenage men.

Police also reportedly believe more people were involved in the burglaries and say an open investigation is continuing in the case. The crew has reportedly already hit more than 24 homes.

Police tracked down the suspects after they arrested the first suspect at Woods’ house after his daughter called 911, which led them to find items connected to the other high profile cases.

The group has reportedly stolen more than $1 million in property, including $50,000 in cash, watches, purses and a vehicle.

Other reported celebrity home break-ins include the likes of Amber Rose, who reported a $150,000 ring missing in September, John Mayer, Bella Thorne and Demi Lovato.

Police uncovered a plan to rob Lovato’s Los Angeles home while she was in rehab earlier this summer; the suspects were arrested before they could actually attempt to break in. Thorne’s San Fernando Valley home was robbed just days after a previous failed break-in there. Suspects with covered faces were caught on camera smashing a front window of the home after Thorne left, reportedly making off with jewelry, clothing and purses. Mayer’s Beverly Hills home was robbed of nearly $200,000 worth of musical and personal items after someone broke in through a bedroom window in September.