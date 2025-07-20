‘This is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Updates Fans 6 Months After Mandy Moore Lost Her Home to Wildfires

Mandy Moore is doing better than expected since dealing with the effects the California wildfires had on her and her neighbors this year. Her This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz shared an update on the “Candy” singer recently.

Metz is currently promoting her role in the film Faith in the Flames. It tells the real-life story of nurse Nichole Jolly, who put her life at risk to save evacuees during the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, a story that Metz says hit close to home.

Of Moore, Metz told Extra, “She’s doing well. I mean, thank goodness. A lot of the structure was able to be salvaged, which is great, but it’s so jarring. It’s so life-altering, and she has children and pets. It’s just frightening because there’s nothing you can do but hopefully get out of there.”

Moore’s home miraculously survived, while everyone else’s on her streets did not. The singer and actress admitted to having survivor’s remorse.

In an post this January, she wrote on Instagram that “main part of our house” hasn’t burned, but her husband Taylor Goldsmith lost his music studio, and their garage and back house were destroyed by the blaze. “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now,” she wrote. “It’s not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house.” She also shared images of the impact.

“Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby,” she added. “Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt.”