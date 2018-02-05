‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Congratulates Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles

Before he made the country cry with a heartbreaking episode of This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia wished the Philadelphia Eagles congratulations after they defeated the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson in the hit NBC show, took to Twitter moments before the episode in which the cause of his character’s buzzworthy death was finally revealed to wish the team his best after their 41-33 victory over the Patriots.

“Congrats [Eagles],” he wrote alongside a photo of himself waving. “Sending you all a huge hug before a beautiful episode of #ThisIsUs, written by our @Dan_Fogelman and directed by #GlennFicarra & #JohnRequa.”

Congrats @Eagles. Sending you all a huge hug before a beautiful episode of #ThisIsUs, written by our @Dan_Fogelman and directed by #GlennFicarra & #JohnRequa. MV pic.twitter.com/vt4HnNGxrG — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

The Eagles were led by underdog quarterback Nick Foles. He started the season as the team’s backup and finished as Super Bowl MVP.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s humbling,” Foles said. “I’m a little speechless right now … soaking it all in.”

As previously reported, Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also became the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl. His 1-yard reception from Trey Burton gave the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead.

The Eagles led 29-19 in the third quarter when Tom Brady rallied the Patriots for the third consecutive game in this postseason. His 4-yard touchdown pass to Ron Gronkowski gave the Patriots a 33-32 lead with 9:22 remaining in the game.

This time, however, Brady and the Patriots fell short. Foles led the Eagles on a 14-play, 75-yard drive to retake a 38-33 lead on Foles’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 remaining.

Brandon Graham forced Brady to fumble on the Patriots’ next possession, leading to a field goal for a 41-33 lead. Then Brady’s Hail Mary pass fell incomplete in the end zone of the game’s final play.