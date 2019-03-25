‘This Is Us’ Actress Mandy Moore Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Mandy Moore was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Moore, an entertainment industry veteran of 20 years, took her rightful place alongside some of Hollywood’s massive stars this week. The 34-year-old actress’ name was engraved in the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moore’s ceremony came just eight days before the season finale of This Is Us, and her co-stars and colleagues joined her for the occasion.

Moore posed for a photo of the star with Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson. This Is Us creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman gave a short speech at the ceremony, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Moore herself spoke as well, thanking all of her collaborators.

Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @shanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.🌟 pic.twitter.com/qZj0R5bwSg — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 25, 2019

“At this chapter in my life, things are starting to feel like they’re coalescing,” she said. “They’re coming full circle but with so many blank pages to fill, and that’s what excites me the most about this juncture. Those of you who know me well, know I’m inherently uncomfortable at this position, but recently, I have found myself stepping into my power in a new way.”

“I’m finally starting to understand and own who I am,” Moore went on. “I’ve discovered a sense of authenticity and confidence in what’s next, and I feel really lucky. It may have taken a long time to get here, and a long time to feel comfortable in my skin, but hard work is what grounds us.”

Moore also gave a big thanks to her parents, her friends and her new husband, Taylor Goldsmith. At 34 years old, Moore has already logged two decades in the entertainment industry. She landed in the mainstream in 1999 when she signed with Epic Records and her debut single “Candy” took the world by storm.

Since then, Moore has taken on diverse and iconic roles in TV and movies, including her 2002 role in A Walk to Remember. Her co-star from that film, Shane West, spoke at Monday’s ceremony as well.

“Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman,” he said. “Mandy, you are an absolute gem, your smile is absolutely ridiculous — seriously, it’s ridiculous, and it lights up the room when you walk in — your energy is irresistible, and your heart is second to none.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be more happy for you,” West continued. “Love ya.”

Moore posted photos from the ceremony on social media later on in the afternoon.