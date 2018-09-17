‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman’s House Burglarized 3 Times in a Row

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is the latest Hollywood A-lister to become the target of a home invasion after his house was burglarized three times in just two weeks.

Thieves first targeted the San Fernando Valley property several weeks ago when upwards of $40,000 worth of watches were snatched from the home, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The burglars reportedly snuck in through the door and managed to get away unseen.

At around 3:30 a.m. that same night, the suspects hit again, smashing a window while Fogelman, who created the NBC hit drama This Is Us, was at the residence, though they ran away when the 39-year-old ran outside and began yelling.

The latest burglary happened on the night of Thursday, Sept. 13, while Fogelman was attending the premiere of his new film Life Itself. The burglars reportedly smashed a window at the back of the home, setting off an alarm. By the time authorities arrived to the scene, the thieves had escaped. It is not known if they managed to make off with any items.

Authorities investigating the three incidents believe that they are all connected.

Fogelman is far from the only celebrity to fall victim to home raiders. In recent weeks, a string of burglaries has plagued celebrities in the Hollywood area, some A-listers having their homes hits multiple times.

“Skyscraper” singer Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home became the potential target of a thwarted burglary plot following her July hospitalization. Authorities upped security in the neighborhood after becoming aware of a burglary scheme, which was said to target both average citizens and celebrities.

In August, both John Mayer and Wiz Khalifa’s homes in the Beverly Hills area and San Fernando Valley area were hit by thieves. In Mayer’s case, thieves made away from the ransacked home with between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of stolen goods.

More recently, actress Bella Thorne experienced her second home break-in earlier this month when thieves smashed a window of her San Fernando Valley, California home wearing bandanas to conceal their faces from surveillance cameras. The burglars made off with more than $150,000 worth of designer jewelry, vintage clothing, and purses, which they hid in Chanel and Louis Vuitton luggage taken from the home. The robbery marked the second time in just two weeks that the 20-year-old’s home had become a target.

Authorities have not said if they believe the string of celebrity burglaries are connected, though they have stated that the high number of luxury goods in celebrity homes is a draw for thieves.