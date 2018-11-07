‘This Is Us’ Alum Janet Montgomery Pregnant With First Child

Janet Montgomery is ready to be a mom. The This Is Us alum announced this week that she and boyfriend Joe Fox are expecting a baby in late winter.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to finally share the news and [I] couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in my life,” the 33-year-old Brit told PEOPLE.

She continued, “I’ve always wanted to be a mother but don’t expect to be lucky enough to do this with my best friend.”

Montgomery, who played Kevin Pearson’s ex Olivia Maine on This Is Us and currently stars in New Amsterdam, has been dating Fox, 34, for about a year.

On Tuesday, she shared an anniversary post celebrating her relationship with Fox, who she gushed over in the caption. In the photo, Fox snaps a mirror selfie while she leans on his shoulder and smiles.

“Happy anniversary my love. I feel so lucky to have you by my side and can’t wait for all the years to come,” Montgomery wrote. “To me, you are, and always will be, the greatest guy in the room.”

Montgomery revealed a glimpse at her baby bump recently when she shared an Instagram photo of her and Fox’s matching fox tattoos. In a separate photo, she revealed that Fox also inked her last name onto his arm. “Find a man who loves you this much. Don’t settle for less,” she captioned the photo.

Montgomery is also known for her roles in Black Swan, The Romanoffs, Salem and Our Idiot Brother. She will soon appear in the upcoming comedy-drama, In A Relationship, which stars Julia Roberts, Michael Angarano, Dree Hemingway and Patrick Gibson. She shared a few stills from the film on Instagram this week explaining how excited she was for her fans to see it.

“Had so much fun shooting with these guys and loved getting to be one of the first to work with the super talented Sam Boyd,” she wrote of the movie, which premieres Nov. 9.

On New Amsterdam, she plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, a whip-smart emergency room doctor who takes on the tough parts about her job matter-of-factly. The freshman medical drama received a full season order from NBC after earning steady ratings for its first three episodes earlier this year. Nine more episodes were added to its first season, bringing the total number of episodes to an even 22. The show has already earned an average 1.6 Nielsen rating in the key demographics, and an average of 7.6 million viewers by the Live + Same Day measure. The series has become a solid number two series on NBC behind Manifest, which is also in its first season.

Based on a memoir by Dr. Eric Manheimer titled Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, New Amsterdam was also spawned from David Schulner, who writes and executive produces the series. Co-executive producer Kate Dennis directed the pilot episode, and Dr. Manheimer himself also works as a producer.

Aside from Montgomery, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Jocki Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

“It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences. The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling,” NBC’s co-presidents of scripted programming Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta told Deadline. “A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start.”