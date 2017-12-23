‘This Is Us’ Star Alexandra Breckenridge Gives Birth to Daughter

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge is a mother for the second time, welcoming a baby girl with her husband Casey Hooper this past month.

A post shared by Multifandom Page (@jessie.anderson1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

PEOPLE reports that the This Is Us actress and her husband welcomed a daughter on Dec. 6, named Billie Breckenridge Hooper. Billie entered the world weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are so excited to have a boy and a girl!” the new mom tells PEOPLE.

Breckenridge, 35, and Hooper are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Jack.

“Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such a social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with,” she tells the publication.

A post shared by @alexandrabreck on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Hooper, who is a guitarist for Katy Perry, married Breckenridge in 2015. The couple announced they were expecting their next bundle of joy this past August, sharing the news first on Instagram.

Breckenridge plays Sophie on NBC‘s This Is Us, the ex-wife and estranged love of Kevin Pearson, played by actor Justin Hartley. I

n addition to the acclaimed series, Breckenridge has starred in several other TV shows such as American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Coven, and AMC’s The Walking Dead.