'The X-Factor' Alum Serving Life in Prison for Heinous Crimes

Former X Factor star Phillip Blackwell is now serving a 9-year sentence in prison for a series of violent sexual assaults. Blackwell competed on the singing competition in Season 5 and appeared in some televised episodes in 2009, then toured with the show's live performance company that summer. Now, the BBC reports that he has been sentenced for over two decades' worth of heinous crimes.

Blackwell was arrested in early 2020, at which point he confessed to various crimes between 1997 and 2019. He stalked women, physically overpowered them and sexually assaulted them — all in the unassuming communities of Birmingham, Coventry, Nuneaton, Launceston and Cornwall in England. Blackwell pleaded guilty to charges of rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, assault by penetration, voyeurism and false imprisonment. Reports on this case even describe Blackwell's "rape kit" — a bag of tools including duct tape and a video camera that he used in his crimes.

Speaking at Blackwell's sentencing at Warwick Crown Court, Judge Peter Cook proclaimed that Blackwell had "no regard whatsoever for [women] as human beings." He went on to say that Blackwell left "ruined and blighted lives" in his wake, and told the rapist: "You must treat them with a level of contempt that is too shocking to even contemplate." Blackwell was given a minimum of 9 years behind bars.

Some fans may recognize Blackwell from his time on The X Factor Season 5 in the United Kingdom. He made it far enough to appear in some televised episodes, and the following year in 2009, he traveled with the show's touring company of live performers. Prosecutor Adrian Langdale noted that the risk of this publicity exposing Blackwell's crimes was likely part of the thrill for him.

"He went on The X Factor national tour. It would appear to be a risk to do this but was happy to take," Langdale said. "He ran the risk of being identified, outweighed his desire for fame. His offending continued after his two minutes of fame."

Blackwell attacked women well before and well after his stint on TV, carrying out his assaults meticulously. His "kit" included a balaclava, adhesive tape and a camcorder. In addition to disguising his face, Blackwell reportedly spoke to many of his victims in a "soft Irish accent" to further obscure his identity.

Blackwell continued these attacks up until 2019 when he was finally caught at the age of 55. One woman testified that she talked a "delusional" Blackwell out of raping her and that he even removed his mask, saying she "should be a social worker for talking him out of it." Blackwell will reportedly be in prison for at least nine years and will be on a sex offender registry for the rest of his life.