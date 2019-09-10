The Weeknd Shaves off Beard, Reveals New Handlebar Mustache

The Weeknd is debuting a whole new look at the Toronto International Film Festival, stepping out sporting a post-breakup mustache following his split last month with on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid. The 29-year-old singer debuted his look sans signature beard at the premiere of the new movie Uncut Gems, sporting a stylish blue suitand keeping thing casual without a tie.

It was quite a different look for the hit-maker, real name Abel Tesfaye, coming off of his split from Hadid last month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” a source told E! News in August. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

The insider explained “distance” played into the split, as their schedules led to them being in cities at “opposite times.”

“They have been arguing a lot recently,” the source added. “[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

This doesn’t mean the two are ruling out a future together outright. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the insider said.

The power couple has been together on and off after first debuting their relationship at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2015 before calling it quits in November 2016.

“I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness,” The Weeknd told Rolling Stone in 2015 of how he met Hadid. “My motive was literally to work with her. She declined, but it all worked out — I was like, ‘All right, cool — we can meet up face-to-face.’”

The Weeknd was then linked with Selena Gomez for 10 months before they called off their relationship in October 2017, after which he and Hadid got back together in summer 2018.

Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images