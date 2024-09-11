Actor Found Dead Days After Going Missing: Sister Confirms Death of James Hollcroft

The 'Como dice el dicho' star was last been seen near his home in Mexico City on Sept. 3.

Actor James Hollcroft has been found dead after he went missing in Mexico City on Sept. 3. In a heartbreaking update shared to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 6, Hollcroft's sister, Jane Hollcroft, revealed that the Como dice el dicho (As the Saying Goes) star's body had been discovered. He was 26. Hollcroft's cause of death was not disclosed.

"I will love you forever, thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments," Jane wrote in a translated post. "You will always be present in our hearts little brother."

The tragic update comes after Hollcroft was last seen near his home in Mexico City on Sept. 3 when he was returning to his residence in Tizapán. Hollcroft was studying at the nearby Artistic Education Centre, which is operated by Televisa, one of the leading media organizations in Mexico. According to his sister, the actor had not been seen or heard from since.

Local authorities and Hollcroft's family haven't shared further information regarding his disappearance or cause of death at this time. His passing was also confirmed by the Artistic Education Centre, which paid tribute to him on Facebook.

"Thank you for all those good times we spent together during your acting training," the school said. "We will carry you in our memories and in our hearts, you will always be part of our CEA family, farewell dear James Hollcroft."

Hollcroft's brother-in-law, Arturo Avila Meija, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram, "I wish that everything is just another dream. Thank you for being the brother that you were, the uncle that you were with your nephews, the great son that you were. We are going to miss you a lot, this really breaks my heart. Today we are lowering the curtain here but I know that you are in heaven doing that great staging that you talked so much about. I love you baby brother I will always carry you in my heart."

Hollcroft was best known for starring in Como dice el dicho, a Mexican anthology drama series that recreates stories and situations that are similar to common sayings in pop culture. According to the Mirror, he also had a role on Season 11 of Dime queue si (tell me yes), which is currently in its 16th season.