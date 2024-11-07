Movie Director Dies by Suicide, Body Found Days Later: Guruprasad Was 52

Award-winning Indian filmmaker Guruprasad was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on Nov. 3. Neighbors had reported a concerning odor emanating from his residence. Authorities found the body in a decomposed state, hanging from a ceiling fan hook at the Tata New Haven apartment complex in Dasanapura, where he had resided for eight months, reported The New Indian Express.

“He had come to apartment five or six days ago and never ventured out. We suspect that during this time he might have taken the extreme step. Initial probe revealed that he had financial problems; however, a detailed probe is under way,” stated C.K. Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district, per The Hindu.

Baba later added, “This morning, the director was found to have died by suicide in an apartment under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. It is known that he was experiencing significant financial difficulties,” according to NDTV. “Neighbours noticed and reported the incident. A case has been registered under BNS 194. Our teams are conducting an in-depth investigation,” Baba confirmed.

The incident came to light around 11 a.m. when a security guard detected the odor and alerted other residents through the apartment’s WhatsApp group. Initially mistaken for garbage, the source was traced to Guruprasad’s flat, where guards used a ladder to investigate, The New Indian Express reported.

Investigators believe the filmmaker, who would have turned 52 on Nov. 2, had died approximately four days before discovery. His last known communication was a WhatsApp message to friends on Oct. 26, stating he was “taking rest due to health issues and would start the film-related work after Deepavali,” per The Week.

Financial troubles apparently plagued the director’s final months. Reports indicate he frequently relocated to avoid creditors, moving from Basaveshwaranagar to Jayanagar and then staying in hotels before settling in Madanayakanahalli. Multiple cases were filed against him by lenders, and he faced legal challenges, including arrest by Girinagar Police in January over a check bounce case, according to the outlet.

The director’s latest film, Ranganayaka, starring veteran actor Jaggesh, released on March 8, but performed poorly at the box office, reportedly intensifying his financial strain. A law enforcement officer noted via The New Indian Express, “He is said to have repeatedly changed houses, unable to take pressure from money lenders… He is also suspected to have been addicted to alcohol. We suspect that he was depressed.”

Guruprasad’s journey to filmmaking was unconventional, transitioning from his initial career as a poultry scientist. His directorial debut, Matha, starring Jaggesh, explored the world of religious institutions and earned its lead actor a Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

His sophomore effort, Eddelu Manjunatha (2009), achieved significant success and earned him the State award for best screenplay. Following an aimless protagonist, the film received praise for its humor and performances. However, subsequent projects, Director’s Special (2013) and Eradane Sala (2017) achieved moderate to disappointing results, The Week reported.

Beyond directing, Guruprasad contributed to Karnataka’s entertainment industry as an author and television writer. He published a collection of short stories titled Director’s Special and wrote for Kannadada Kotiyadhipati, a show hosted by the late Puneeth Rajkumar. His films were known for their distinctive dark humor and adult comedy elements, according to The Hindu.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai expressed condolences on social media platform X, writing in Kannada via NDTV: “It is a sad fact that famous film director Guruprasad has passed away. He has given many good films to Karnataka. It is very painful that he committed suicide. May god rest his soul in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Following a postmortem at Victoria Hospital mortuary, Guruprasad’s remains were released to family members, with final rites conducted at Wilson Garden cemetery. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered an unnatural death case and continue their investigation, The New Indian Express reported. Guruprasad, whose full name was Guruprasada Ramachandra Sharma, had been married twice and is survived by his wife and two daughters, though he lived alone at the time of his death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.