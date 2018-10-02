‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Kanye West for 13th Amendment Comment

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with Kanye West. Following the rapper’s tweet over the weekend, in which he suggested the government abolish the 13th Amendment, Goldberg said on The View on Monday that he should “think” before he speaks.

KANYE CAUSES A STIR: The co-hosts react to the rapper’s polarizing ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance, and his tweet calling to abolish the 13th Amendment.@WhoopiGoldberg: “Maybe you want to think and write it down before you say it so that you know what you’re saying!” pic.twitter.com/HXe9sFtWZn — The View (@TheView) October 1, 2018

“The 13th Amendment abolished slavery, Kanye,” Goldberg said during the Hot Topics segment. “So maybe you want to think and write it down before you say it so that you know what you’re saying, okay?”

She even ripped up the cue card his tweet was written on, calling into question his claim that he was “bullied” by the Saturday Night Live cast over his Make America Great Again hat.

“You see they laughing at me. You heard em the scream at me. They bully me. They bullied me backstage,” West said during an on-stage rant on SNL that was cut short for time on TV. “They said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me backstage. They bullied me!”

Goldberg pointed out that he wore the hat during promotional videos for the episode. “I guess he didn’t see all the promos SNL ran all week that had him in his hat,” she said. “He wore the hat. All the promos show he wore the hat, so I don’t know who was bullying him.”

Goldberg was the only View cast member to weigh in on West’s latest controversy. Joy Behar simply said, “He’s looking for attention, I think.”

In his initial confusing message, which he later attempted to clarify upon receiving backlash, West wrote that his Make America Great Again hat “represents good and America becoming whole gain. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.”

The 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution ended the practice of slavery. It was ratified following the Civil War.

West later posted two more tweets clarifying what he meant, saying he was talking about “slavery in disguise,” as some followers guessed. He advised that America “not abolish but. Let’s amend the 13th Amendment.”

Goldberg isn’t the only celebrity to speak out against West’s words. Singer Lana Del Rey sent a fiery Instagram comment his way when the rapper posted the same photo on Instagram.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” she wrote. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issue with narcissim — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

“If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p— just because he’s famous – then you need an intervention as much as he does – because there just isn’t enough help for the issue,” she continued. “Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”