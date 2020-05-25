✖

After a photo of the crowded Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk went viral over Memorial Day Weekend 2020, The View co-host Sunny Hostin slammed the state for reopening its economy. Hostin, who said she lived in Maryland for many years and started her career there, tweeted on Saturday that "people will die" because of the decision to reopen, therefore encouraging large gatherings.

Hostin wrote that she loved Maryland after making close friends, meeting her husband, and giving birth to her son in the state, but did not agree with the government's decision to reopen the economy. She retweeted a photo from a Reuters photographer showing large crowds of people walking on the boardwalk of the popular vacation destination, most people not wearing face masks or able to practice social distancing. The photo went viral over the weekend.

Ocean City, Maryland today. I lived in Maryland for many years. Started my legal career there. Met some of my closest friends there. Bought my first home there. Met my husband there. My son was born there. I ❤️Maryland. Reopening the economy? People will die because of this. https://t.co/vjgF0LN6xv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) May 24, 2020

Hostin also retweeted a viral video of the crowded boardwalk. "So this is what reopening the economy looks like," she captioned the clip from CBS Baltimore investigative reporter Mike Hellgren. She also weighed in on another controversial Memorial Day Weekend gathering at a pool party at a bar at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The clip showed a large gathering of partygoers packed into a swimming pool, not adhering to social distancing guidelines. "For those who argued that the economy should be reopened - what did you expect?" Hostin wrote.

Hostin's The View co-host Meghan McCain also weighed in on the issue, responding to Hostin's tweet that she expected a slower rollout. "I expected a slow & responsible roll back to work with social distancing and an understanding of how fast this virus spreads," McCain wrote. "Compassion for our first responders and victims of covid. But some people think going to bars and partying is more important than being decent apparently." McCain also retweeted the video of the Ozarks pool party, writing, "I don't even know what to say anymore..."

Memorial Day is the first major holiday for Americans since the coronavirus spread throughout the nation. While states are currently in their phased reopening, officials are still urging citizens to practice safe social gatherings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are six different things people can do to keep safe: Stay 6 feet away from others, wear a face mask, avoid large gatherings, staying home if you're 65 or older, avoid indoor spaces that aren't your home, and continue good hygiene practices.