‘The View’s Meghan McCain’s Husband Blasts Seth Meyers in NSFW Comments After Tense Late Night Interview

After Meghan McCain appeared in a tense interview with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, McCain’s husband Ben Domenech apologized for “rage tweeting” against the late-night host.

The conversation on Late Night With Seth Meyers got heated when Meyers suggested it was “dangerous” for The View host to repeatedly condemn comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar that were considered anti-Semitic. Meyers argued that because Omar had already “unequivocally apologized” for the comments that McCain should take a break from criticizing her.

Previously, Omar was condemned by House of Representative leaders for making “deeply offensive” remarks while criticizing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s role in American politics. She apologized for her statements.

McCain told Meyers that she stood by “every single thing” she’s said about Omar, including her comments on This Week With George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “If that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it,” she said.

But Meyers pushed back, saying that Omar’s perspective is worth listening to. “Is there a way for people to talk about differences in Israeli policy without getting framed as anti-Semitic language?” he asked. Soon after, he again said he believes it’s “unfair” for McCain to keep bringing up Omar’s tweets.

“Are you her publicist? Are you her press person?” McCain asked.

“No, I’m just someone who cares about the fact that there’s someone out there who is in a minority, who has had death threats against her. And I think that we should all use the same language that you’re asking her to be careful about her language and I would ask everybody else to be careful about theirs.”

“What would make you happy coming out of my mouth right now? I’m genuinely curious,” McCain asked.

“I’m perfectly happy of everything that’s come out of your mouth,” he told her, “and I like that we spent this time together.”

When McCain noted that her “opinions are very strong,” Meyers quipped, “That is coming across, I do want you to know that.”

After the appearance, McCain’s husband and political commentator Ben Domenech railed against Meyers in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“I see that @sethmeyers, the untalented piece of s— who only has his job because he regularly gargled Lorne Michaels’ balls, went after my wife tonight with his idiotic anti-Semitic bullshit,” he wrote.

“Seth is an awful person who is known within the industry for how terrible he is,” he continued. “He is a monumental asshole who is utterly unfunny. He deserves the mockery he receives from all the people who laugh at him.”

“Here is proof that white men get ahead despite their obvious lack of talent: it’s [Seth Meyers], who would beg for a third of the viewers at [The View]. He’s awful, untalented, and a perfect definition of a cuck,” he added.

After deleting those tweets, Domenech apologized for “rage tweeting.”

“I love my wife. I apologize for rage tweeting about how Seth Meyers treated her. I don’t like him, I think he’s a hack, but I shouldn’t have done that. I’m sorry to anyone I offended,” he wrote Wednesday morning.

McCain hasn’t addressed the interview or her husband’s tweets, aside from thanking conservative writer Seth Mandel for calling her an ally.

“Anyone not of a deeply diseased mind should be grateful that [people] like [Meghan McCain] continue to defend our community despite constantly being attacked for it. We’re lucky to have allies. I’m sorry we don’t always do an appropriate job of showing it,” he wrote, to which McCain responded, “Thanks Seth.”